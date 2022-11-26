The Christmas Movie Invasion Takes Over Half Of Netflix’s Top 10 Early On



With Thanksgiving officially behind us, sink netflixsubscribers are suddenly flocking to Christmas content on the streaming platform.

There are currently four Christmas titles in the netflix Top 10. All “originals”, most of which have just been created.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is a movie that just came out yesterday that jumped to the top spot in one fell swoop.

Christmas romantic comedy The Christmas Diary tells the story of a successful author who returns home for Christmas to settle the estate of his estranged mother. There he discovers a diary which may contain secrets about his own past and that of an intriguing young woman with a mission of her own. Together, they embark on a journey to confront their past and discover a totally unexpected future.

Check out what the Top 10 looks like below:

ten – Christmas at the mistletoe farm

09 – wonderment

08 – christmas with you

07 – RIPD 2: Rise of the Damned

06 – Song 2

05 – Fall for Christmas

04 – The villains

03 – Where the Crawdads sing

02 – Slumberland

01 – The Christmas Diary