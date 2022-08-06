The cheerleading workshop at TOP Sport and Dansstudio Ermelo is asking for more!

Where members of TOP Sport and Dansstudio Ermelo (formerly DansFabriek SILK) initially reacted a bit uncomfortably to this afternoon’s cheerleading workshop, Thursday, August 4, Chanel put them on in seconds. . It was a challenging, exciting and incredibly fun workshop where the girls learned a full 2.30 minute dance to music in 2 hours.

With photography by Grietje-Akke de Haas, the film was directed by Marlous Janssen of TOP Sport and Dansstudio Ermelo.

Overdo it

Cheerleading is particularly popular in the United States and is taken very seriously as a sport. Sometimes until the absurd if you follow the various television programs on this subject. In that sense, Americans are the champions of hype, which is what you see in cheerleading. But during the workshop, a bit of exaggeration quickly unfroze the participating members.

infectious

Chanel who gave the workshop in the name of the Djalita Cheerleaders, the girls showed that with a certain howl (group shout) to clap your hands you can really get excited in a group. Add to that the pom poms that make such an infectious rustle, and success is assured.

The workshop has more taste

The dance rehearsals to various stunts that make cheerleading so cool to watch have been overtaken. The great thing about Chanel was that she was able to teach girls basic cheerleading skills in a very accessible way. Marlous Janssen thinks about what gives more taste to the workshop. “The workshop was so fun and inspiring that it will be given again in the fall at TOP Sport and Dansstudio. Then, members who also wanted to participate, but are on vacation, can also attend the workshop.