BMW, Mercedes, IBM and Panasonic are the next big exhibitors to skip CES 2022. A significant blow to the organization. Panasonic usually fills a significant portion of the concert stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

It has been raining cancellations in recent days from AMD, Procter & Gamble, GfK and Microsoft, and there are many more good opportunities to follow. LG, Sony and Samsung have stopped participating for the time being. These are the manufacturers who have the largest stands on display.

Announcements of new products will continue, but almost. There was a car with BMW Color changing paint Have to prove.

There is also bad news for Dutch visitors: once they return to the Netherlands, they will be isolated for ten days. The State Department has tightened its travel advice on the advice of the RIVM: The United States is moving from a ‘high risk area’ to a ‘high risk area’. Isolation duty also applies to vaccinated individuals.

Whether visitors can fly to Las Vegas is also questionable. In Las Vegas yesterday 65 flights canceled Cabin crew from Allied Air, Delta Air Lines, Spirit Airlines, WestJet Airlines, Alaska Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and Volaris were taken ill.

Photo Shutterstock