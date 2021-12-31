Fri. Dec 31st, 2021

The United States has called on Hong Kong to release the arrested journalists

Thelma Binder 1 day ago 83
Research: Infrastructure investment stimulus for the economy

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 109
Coronablog – Key Cabinet seeks return to old rules of culture and cinema, Digital Advisory Council on Wednesday

Thelma Binder 2 days ago 87
Mexico wants to become self-sufficient and stops oil exports

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 86
The United States and Russia are due to hold security talks in early January

Thelma Binder 3 days ago 87
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recommends China to ‘play off’ Western nations against each other

Thelma Binder 4 days ago 194

FOM asks DutchGP organization to think about entertainment for other GPs

Maggie Benson 28 mins ago 28
From Mars three times in a month to tourists in space: the highlights of space travel in 2021

Phil Schwartz 30 mins ago 27
Zaamslag continues with Vandriessche

Queenie Bell 32 mins ago 22
Eight missing after a violent explosion in Turnhout: a building largely collapsed | Abroad

Harold Manning 41 mins ago 36