The Canary Islands on high alert due to the approach of extreme weather conditions | NOW

The Canary Islands are preparing for a storm. A tropical depression is approaching from the south, which may develop into a hurricane. The government declared a state of alert from midnight.

The tropical depression formed near Cape Verde and rapidly strengthened northward. Code orange has already been issued for Friday. The islands are expected to experience the peak of the storm on Sunday.

It is unlikely that the Spanish archipelago will bear the brunt of this. Nevertheless, the islands must take into account significant nuisances due to very strong winds and heavy rainfall. This can lead to flooding, falling trees and damage to homes.

The Spanish meteorological service predicts that around 30 millimeters of rain could fall locally in an hour in the coming days. The small western islands, Tenerife and Gran Canaria are the most threatened. Fuerteventura and Lanzarote should be less affected.

Canarian President Ángel Víctor Torres is warning all residents to prepare their homes for the weather, for example by checking roofs and emptying sewers. Schools are closed on all islands on Mondays.