The cabinet fears that not everyone will be evicted from Kabul in a timely manner

The United States has agreed with Afghanistan’s new rulers, the Taliban, that the Kabul airport could be used to evacuate people until August 31. The Netherlands, along with NATO allies, continues to argue that this period should be extended, but it does not seem to be an option.

With man and power

In practice, the evacuation planes may have to be stopped beforehand because it will take a few days for the Americans to safely expel their 6,000 troops from the country. That’s why people in ‘increasingly difficult situations’ are working with all their might to evict as many people as possible.