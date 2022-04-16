“The British are training Ukrainian soldiers in kyiv” • Zelensky: more than 2,500 soldiers died

Explosions continued overnight in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and the western city of Lviv. It is not known if there were any casualties. These may be countermeasures after the sinking of the Russian warship Moskva in the Black Sea.

According to Colonel Han Bouwmeester, associate professor of military strategy at the Netherlands Defense Academy, it is difficult to say, because there are also military targets in both cities. “It also has a symbolic value. kyiv is the capital, it is the place where President Zelensky receives heads of government. It is also an image.” It will also be more difficult for the Russians because encirclement of kyiv turned out to be not militarily feasible, Bouwmeester said in the newspaper. NOS Radio 1 News†

“They will now focus entirely on the south. At the end of the 18th century, Catherine the Great also had this region conquered, the new Russia. If Putin makes a good story out of it, it could be delivered very gloriously in Russia, but then he must first conquer the Donbass region and the southern region.”

Hand of Dvornikov

Yesterday the Russians announced that they were going to deploy long-range bombers. “These are Tupolevs, the TU-22M3, designated by NATO as Backfires. These are somewhat larger aircraft, which cannot participate in real air battles. This is why people were initially reluctant to use them. They are now going to Mariupol with big loads of bombs.”

According to Bouwmeester, this will show the hand of Russian commander Aleksander Dvornikov. “He’s the man from the southern military district. He’s heavy artillery, that was also the tactic in Syria. He has a ruthless character. He immediately captured Idlib airport so that Aleppo could be conquered. We will.” We will see in the coming weeks whether the Donbass will be conquered.”