The Brabant Museum could have world news with a dinosaur embryo

Noel van Hooft

In association with Brabant Broadcasting ONS News• today, 01:51

The Oertijdmuseum in Boxtel may have a very rare object in its collection: a fossilized dinosaur embryo. The museum had dinosaur eggs scanned at the Jeroen Bosch Hospital in Den Bosch in hopes of finding embryos. One egg had petrified pieces. Maarten de Rijke, curator of the museum, assumes an embryo.

In exchange for Brabant Broadcasting De Rijke speaks of “world news”, because there are not yet ten of these embryos on earth. The seventy-million-year-old egg will be transported to Switzerland, where it will be examined in more detail with even better equipment.

This time there were no CT scan patients at the Jeroen Bosch Hospital, but dinosaur eggs:

This is what a dinosaur embryo looks like

Something was also found in two other eggs, but the indications that it is an embryo are not as clear as with the first egg, says De Rijke. He says he spent five years getting the necessary paperwork to have the eggs examined at the hospital.

The museum wants to use the embryos to see how a dinosaur developed inside the egg. “We want to demonstrate that eggs contain embryos or embryo bones. This will allow us to have a better picture of the development of the dinosaur in the egg. Very little is known about this yet.”