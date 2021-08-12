The Boermarkeweg Emmen intersection will be redesigned next spring

The municipality is still considering doubling the Boermarkeweg. The road is considered an important access route for the center. Scheper Hospital and Esdal Campus are also located along this road. In recent years, it has regularly happened that the traffic is almost blocked. Because there are always more people, the municipality wanted to double the Boermarkeweg into a four-lane road.

Due to budget cuts, this plan was abandoned and the municipality opted for a simpler approach.

Turn right

Especially the intersection with the Van Schaikweg will be changed. “On the Boermarkeweg, we are creating additional parking spaces for traffic that wants to turn right, in the direction of Wilhelminastraat,” explains spokesperson Jeanine de Vries. “It makes it easier to control traffic at this intersection.”

In addition, all traffic lights on the Boermarkeweg will be interconnected. “It allows us to create a green wave.”

Angelsloërdijk exit

Soon you will no longer be able to enter the Angelsloërdijk by car. Only the crossing point for cyclists will remain in place for the moment. On the other side, the Angelsloërdijk will be connected to the Statenweg, creating a brand new intersection there.

Because works are already underway in this area, the municipality is also installing sewers between the Angelsloërdijk and the hospital.

Limited space

A number of residents of Oud Emmen are worried, says Lambertus Nijhoving of the district council. “Due to the limited space, the additional exits are located near the plots of the inhabitants,” he said. In addition, the neighborhood fears the nuisance of speeding.

According to Nijhoving, a number of suggestions were therefore discussed with the municipality. “Like smart traffic lights that interrupt the green wave as soon as someone does not respect the speed. The possibility of speed cameras was also discussed.”

The neighborhood will also hold up if the road continues to overtake. Nijhoving: “It’s just a cramped affair. In this case, I think there is a need to buy out some residents for their land. Otherwise the residents will be very close to a four-lane road. just a lack of space. “