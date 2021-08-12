Thu. Aug 12th, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

“Who pays the bill? "- New harvest “Who pays the bill? “- New harvest 2 min read

“Who pays the bill? “- New harvest

Phil Schwartz 16 hours ago 116
Verenigde Staten vaccineren al hun diplomaten, Oostenrijk helpt met vaccins voor Balkanlanden No Letteren Prize Roemer ceremony after declarations 2 min read

No Letteren Prize Roemer ceremony after declarations

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 84
No awarding of the Astrid Roemer Arts Prize after controversial statements No awarding of the Astrid Roemer Arts Prize after controversial statements 1 min read

No awarding of the Astrid Roemer Arts Prize after controversial statements

Phil Schwartz 1 day ago 83
This allows you to see a "rain of shooting stars" on Wednesday evening This allows you to see a “rain of shooting stars” on Wednesday evening 2 min read

This allows you to see a “rain of shooting stars” on Wednesday evening

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 95
Climate experts: an alarming IPCC report for the Netherlands Climate experts: an alarming IPCC report for the Netherlands 2 min read

Climate experts: an alarming IPCC report for the Netherlands

Phil Schwartz 2 days ago 155
New study shows more clearly than ever what the climate looks like - and what lies ahead New study shows more clearly than ever what the climate looks like – and what lies ahead 3 min read

New study shows more clearly than ever what the climate looks like – and what lies ahead

Phil Schwartz 3 days ago 131

You may have missed

Crunchyroll officially belongs to Sony Crunchyroll officially belongs to Sony 2 min read

Crunchyroll officially belongs to Sony

Maggie Benson 21 mins ago 19
De Boermarkeweg ter hoogte van de afslag met de Van Schaikweg. Dit kruispunt wordt vergroot, aldus de gemeente. (Rechten: RTV Drenthe / Rien Kort) The Boermarkeweg Emmen intersection will be redesigned next spring 2 min read

The Boermarkeweg Emmen intersection will be redesigned next spring

Phil Schwartz 22 mins ago 17
Wilms is out for months after continuing to the Games with a back injury Wilms is out for months after continuing to the Games with a back injury 2 min read

Wilms is out for months after continuing to the Games with a back injury

Queenie Bell 23 mins ago 21
Italian farmer caught lighting a forest fire | Abroad Italian farmer caught lighting a forest fire | Abroad 1 min read

Italian farmer caught lighting a forest fire | Abroad

Harold Manning 24 mins ago 14