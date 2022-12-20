The bodies of four Thai ship passengers have been found, survivors have also been found | Abroad

Thai rescuers found the bodies of four crew members of a sunken navy vessel on Tuesday. The ship sank This weekend in the Gulf of Thailand, southeast of the Asian country. Rescuers also found two survivors, reports BBC News. The search for more than twenty missing persons continues.

During the search, the bodies of the four deceased crew members were found with the two survivors, 60 kilometers from where the ship sank on Sunday evening. They were all wearing life jackets, Thai authorities report.

A total of 77 of the 105 people on board were rescued. Previously, there were talks of 106 people on board, but authorities reduced the number to 105. A castaway was also found on Monday evening. He had clung to a buoy after being in the water for at least ten hours.

After the discovery of the four bodies on Tuesday, the search for the other 24 missing people continues. Helicopters and several warships are deployed in the search.

According to the rescuers, today is the crucial day to find the last survivors. The flotation technology of the life jackets and the buoy can allow the castaways to survive for 48 hours.

The HTMS Sukhothai, a 76-meter-long ship, sank just before midnight on Sunday. The ship encountered problems while on patrol due to meter-high waves and strong gusts of wind.

According to the Thai navy, this is the first time that a warship has sunk in this way. The Navy is investigating the sinking.

