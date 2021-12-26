The bodies of 15 migrants stranded in Libya

The bodies of 15 migrants washed up on the Libyan coast, the Red Cross and Libyan authorities reported. The bodies were found last night in Khums, a port city in western Libya.

According to the Red Cross, which operates in Libya under the Red Crescent name, three survivors said the victims came from a sinking boat. There would have been 35 people on board. The search for other victims or survivors is still ongoing. Among the victims is a baby.

A spokesperson for Khums hospital reports that the bodies brought there are still intact. The hospital believes they spent about a day at sea.

shipwrecks

Presumably, people died trying to get to Europe. Recently, there have been several shipwrecks off the Libyan coast. The number of attempts to escape to Europe by migrants has increased recently as Libyan authorities crack down on migrants.

Last week, the United Nations agency, IOM, said some 1,500 migrants drowned in the Mediterranean this year. According to the organization, this makes it the deadliest migration route in the world that we know of. More than 17,000 people have been reported missing or killed since 2014.

Last night, a rescue ship from the German humanitarian organization Sea Watch recovered around 180 migrants from the Mediterranean Sea. According to Sea Watch, this happened in the south of the Italian island of Lampedusa. The migrants had probably left Libya.