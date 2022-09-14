It promises to be a great and busy day of racing on Sunday September 3rd. The Vuelta a España continues with a mountain stage as Britain kicks off its annual week-long cycling tour. In addition, two great one-day races are on the program in the United States and in France. In a leader’s jersey tell you more!

TV and timetables stage 15 Vuelta a España 2022

In the Vuelta of Spain A very interesting stage awaits them on Sunday, before the riders benefit from a rest day. In a short 149.6 kilometer journey, the necessary altimeters have to be overcome, but the devil is clearly in the tail. There, they head for the Sierra Nevada, where the Alto Hoya de la Mora (19.3 kilometers, at 7.9%) serves as executioner. The steepest sections are in the first five kilometers, but that doesn’t mean it gets easy after that.

The starting signal for the fifteenth stage will be given at 1:21 p.m., where the riders will start from Martos. While In a leader’s jersey blog live all day, you can turn on the tv from 12:55 p.m. Eurosport. On the main channel and the Eurosport player

they are there until the end of the stage. This also applies to sporza

(on A), although the Belgian rate only broadcasts from 3:50 p.m. The finish is around 5:30 p.m., so you can still follow the stage finale after the finish of the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Zandvoort.

TV and chronos stage 1 Tour of Britain 2022

The eight-day Tour of Britain kicks off on Sunday with a tough stage. The first stage departs from Aberdeen, Scotland, before heading to the Glenshee ski center in the Scottish Highlands. For now, there will be no snow to admire, but the last three kilometers of this climb are hard to mention. With an average of six percent, the best climbers can prepare for the first stage victory and the leader’s jersey.

The runners will start their 181.3 kilometer run at 12:15 p.m. Dutch time. The match can be seen live in its entirety on the Eurosport player, where they light up from 11:55. The final climb starts between 4:15 p.m. and 4:35 p.m., while the runners are expected to arrive at around 4:45 p.m. INEOS Grenadiers will no doubt be hoping for success under leader Tom Pidcock, but they will face competition from WorldTour teams such as BORA-hansgroehe, Movistar Team and Isreal-Premier Tech.

Maryland Cycling Classic 2022 TV and Schedules

The Maryland Cycling Classic will be held for the first time in the United States on Sunday. This one-day race is called the 1.Pro race and is important for a number of teams in the fight to retain the WorldTour license. It’s no surprise that teams like Team BikeExchange-Jayco (with Dylan Groenewegen and Michael Matthews), Isreal-Premier Tech (Giacomo Nizzolo) and EF Education-EasyPost (Magnus Cort) are starting here to get big points.

There is a good chance that the race will turn into a bunch sprint, because the last part of the stage is almost devoid of elevation. The race starts on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Dutch time and ends around midnight. Through the Eurosport player you can see the match in its entirety as they start as early as 7 p.m. Unable to watch? Then you can get a match report the next day In a leader’s jersey to expect.

TV and times Tour du Doubs 2022

The Tour du Doubs is on the program in France on Sunday. About difficult course the runners will cover 204 kilometers from Morteau to Pontarlier. Eight medium climbs are on the program, where the summit of Larmont (4.4 kilometers, at 5.1%) is 6.5 kilometers from the finish. We can expect the winner from one of the French WorldTour teams, even if Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert and Lotto Soudal are also present.

In 2021, Dorian Godon received the flowers on behalf of the AG2R Citroën team. This year, the Frenchman hopes to defend the title in his home country. He can do this from 11.35 a.m., because then the starting shot is given. The match does not appear to be televised, but you can expect a match report on our site afterwards.