“The biggest musical star of the Netherlands” Pia Douwes receives the Musical Work award

Singer and musical actress Pia Douwes will receive this year’s Musical Work Prize at the Musical Prize gala on April 28. The organization announced it in the television program Jinek† The jury calls Douwes “the biggest musical star in the Netherlands”.

Douwes celebrates his 35th anniversary at the theater this year. She played her first role in the musical in the Netherlands cats† Abroad, she made her debut in Vienna in Little Shop of Horrors† Since then, the actress has starred in over fifty productions domestically and abroad.

Douwes was featured in Elizabeth† Billy Elliot† Wretched† sunset boulevard† Cabaret and Chicago† She has appeared on stage in the Netherlands, Germany, Austria, UK, USA and Russia.

Meryl Streep

Next season Douwes will star in the Dutch version of the Broadway hit Prom† She is frustrated actress Dee Dee Allen, who is hoping for a major role in the twilight of her career. In the Netflix film adaptation, the role of Douwes was played by Meryl Streep.

The Musical Work Prize has already been awarded to, among others, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Joop van den Ende, Jos Brink, Willem Nijholt, Harry Bannink and Annie MG Schmidt. The prize is not awarded every year.