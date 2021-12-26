The biggest American plastic polluter in the world: 130 kilos per year

Research presented to the US government shows that the United States produced some 42 million tonnes of plastic waste in 2016. This is more than twice as much as China and more than all countries in the European Union put together, estimates the scientists.

Flood of waste

Principal researcher Margaret Spring argues that plastic, once a “miracle invention”, is now “seemingly everywhere we look”, resulting in a deluge of trash. In addition to an environmental crisis, she says, it also creates a social crisis, as many inland and coastal communities are affected by the pollution of rivers, lakes and beaches.