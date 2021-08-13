The Big Ten celebrates the historic efforts of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Rosemont, Illinois-

The Big Ten Conference had its best performance at the recently concluded 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, as athletes linked to the Big Ten Conference set conference records collecting a total of 51 medals and 22 gold medals during the competition which lasted 17 days. . The fourteen top member schools have athletes who have won at least one medal in Tokyo, also the first in the history of the conference.

This year’s results surpass previous records of ten total medals and gold medals in a single Olympics, both achieved at the Rio 2016 Olympics, when conference-affiliated athletes collected 47 medals and 19 medals. gold. Additionally, the Big Ten have won a record number of medals each time in the past four Summer Olympics, starting with 30 at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and 35 at the 2012 London Olympics.

No less than 43 Big Ten runners won 51 medals at the Tokyo Olympics this year, representing eight different National Olympic Committees (NOCs) – Canada, Great Britain, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Netherlands, San Marino and United States. Eighteen other Big Ten coaches and staff have helped people or teams from four Olympic committees win medals (Hong Kong, Japan, San Marino, and the United States), but technically these people are not getting themselves Olympic medals.

Of the 43 medals from this year’s Olympics, 26 were women (60.5%), who won 31 of 51 medals at the conference (60.8%) and 13 of 22 gold medals (59, 1%). The Top Ten player was also selected as the United States flag bearer at the closing ceremony on August 8, with former javelin thrower Kara (Patterson) named Purdue the first American and four-time winger for the prestigious honor. His compatriot from the United States Olympic team.

The Big Ten had a record 155 athletes from 40 National Olympic Committees and 14 member schools participating in 25 sports during the Tokyo Games. Including coaches / staff and substitutes, the Big Ten sent a delegation of 190 people to the 2020 games, led by 92 representatives from Team USA. The other NOCs among which were the top 10 competitors were American Samoa, Australia, Austria, Bahamas, Belgium, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, Cayman Islands, Costa Rica, Czech Republic, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Egypt, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand , Nigeria, Puerto Rico, San Marino, Serbia, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Turkey, and Yemen.

Conference athletes won medals in 11 sports at the Tokyo Olympics, leading a large group of the top ten for the U.S. women’s volleyball team, while eight conference players and an assistant coach helped them out. Americans to win their very first Olympic gold medal in the sport. . Other sports in which the Big Ten have collected medals include baseball, basketball, diving, hockey, rowing, soccer, softball, swimming, track and field and wrestling. In addition to these medal-winning sports, the Big Ten at Tokyo 2020 will also compete in 3 × 3 basketball, beach volleyball, cycling, fencing, golf, gymnastics, rugby, shooting, sport climbing, synchronized swimming, tennis, triathlon and water. polo.

A full summary of the top ten Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 medalists follows, while more information on the full top ten delegation to Tokyo can be found on the official Olympics page at bigten.org/2020tokyo.

2020 10 Olympic medalists (listed alphabetically by school – American athletes, unless otherwise noted)

golden (22)

Michelle Bartsch Hackley, Illinois, volleyball lady

Jordan Poulter, Illinois, women’s volleyball

Zach Apple, Indiana, men’s swimming (4x100m freestyle relay; 4x100m medley relay)

Blake Peroni, Indiana, men’s swimming (4x100m freestyle relay; 4x100m medley relay)

* Maggie McNeil, Michigan, dameszwemmen (100m vlinder – Canada)

* Jade Rivers, Michigan, women’s soccer (Canada)

Shelena Zadorsky, Michigan, women’s soccer (Canada)

Draymond Green, State of Michigan, Herenbasketbal

Bo Becker, MN, men’s swimming (4x100m freestyle relay)

* Jable Steveson, Minnesota, wrestling (125 kg freestyle)

Jordan Larson, Nebraska, women’s volleyball

Kelsey Robinson, Nebraska, women’s volleyball

Justin Wong Orientes, Nebraska, women’s volleyball

* Hunter Armstrong, Ohio State, men’s swim (4×100-meter medley relay)

Nichelle Prince, Ohio State, women’s soccer (Canada)

Misha Hancock, Penn State, women’s volleyball

Erin McLeod, Penn State, Women’s Soccer (Canada)

David Taylor, Penn State, wrestling (86 kg freestyle)

Haley Washington, Pennsylvania, women’s volleyball

Annie Drews, Purdue, Women’s Volleyball

Coaches / staff

+ Irene Vertu, Illinois, Women’s Volleyball (Assistant Coach)

* Ray Luz, Indiana, men’s and women’s swimming (assistant coach)

Bob Bowman, Michigan, men’s swimming (assistant coach)

* Trevor Brandfold, Minnesota, wrestling (assistant coach)

* Brandon Eggom, Minnesota, wrestling (assistant coach)

Joe Russell, MN, wrestling (director of men’s freestyle programs)

* Elaine Casey, MD, Penn State, ladiesgymnastiek (teams)

* Casey Cunningham, Penn State, wrestling (assistant coach)

* Kyle Sanderson, Penn State, wrestling (assistant coach)

* Cody Sanderson, Penn State, men’s and women’s wrestling (assistant coach)

Silver (14)

* Andrew Capopiano, Indiana, men’s diving (3m synchronized springboard)

^ Michael Hickson, Indiana, men’s diving (3-meter synchronized springboard)

Lily King, Indiana, women’s swimming (200m breaststroke; 4x100m medley relay)

Jessica Barato, Indiana, women’s diving (10-meter synchronized platform)

Amanda Chester, Michigan, softball

Siobhan Hogi, Michigan, Women (100m freestyle; 200m freestyle – Hong Kong)

* Maggie McNeil, Michigan, Women’s Swimming (4x100m Freestyle Relay – Canada)

Kyle Snyder, Ohio State, wrestling (97 kg freestyle)

Joe Kovacs, Penn State, Men’s Track and Field (Shot Put)

Todd Fraser, Rutgers, Honkbal

Patrick Kevelhan, Rutgers, baseball

Mohamed Ahmed, Wisconsin, men’s athletics (5000m career – Canada)

coaches

* Drew Johansson, Indiana, men’s and women’s diving (lead instructor)

Rick Bishop, Michigan, women’s swimming (head coach – Hong Kong)

* Mike Hilde, Michigan, men’s and women’s diving (assistant instructor)

Tom Hovasi, Penn State, Women’s Basketball (Head Coach – Japan)

* Adam Soldati, Bordeaux, Men’s Diving (Assistant Instructor)

Darren Finster, Rutgers, Baseball (assistant coach)

Bronze (15)

Lily King, Indiana, women’s swimming (100m breaststroke)

Wrestling Thomas Gilman, Iowa (57 kg freestyle)

Grace Balddon, Maryland, women’s hockey (Great Britain)

Diandra Chachwang, Maryland, women’s basketball (France)

Miles Amin, Michigan, wrestling (86 kg freestyle – San Marino)

Katie Delove, Michigan, Women’s Swimming (4x100m freestyle relay)

* Maggie McNeil, Michigan, women’s swimming (4x100m medley – Canada)

Sara Groenewegen, Minnesota, Softpool (Canada)

* Federico Bordisso, Northwestern, Men (200m butterfly, 4x100m medley relay – Italy)

Ilse Paulis, Ohio, women’s rowing (light two-oar boats – Netherlands)

Alyssa Naher, Penn State, Women’s Football

Carli Lloyd, Rutgers, women’s football

Kelsey Harshman (Jenkins), Softbal (Canada)

Rose Laville, Wisconsin, women’s football

coaches

* Sean Burmette, Michigan, wrestling (head coach – San Marino)

* Erica Dambach, Penn State, Women’s Soccer (Assistant Coach)

* – A current / future student-athlete or current coach / staff of the listed school

^ – Graduated from the State of Indiana; He is currently working as a graduate assistant in Michigan

+ – Illinois graduate; Previously worked as an assistant coach in Michigan and Northwest