The proposed rule, which is expected to be released in the coming days, comes after the US Congress passed the Havana Act last year, authorizing the State Department, the CIA and other US government agencies to pay employees and their staff. This syndrome during their deployment.

About 200 U.S. ambassadors, officials and relatives abroad are said to be suffering from the mysterious disease – with symptoms including migraine, nausea, forgetfulness and dizziness.

The disease was first reported among US authorities in 2016 in the Cuban capital, Havana, but has been reported for years in dozens of locations around the world, including Russia and China, Europe and Latin America.

Despite years of investigation, the US government has yet to find the cause of enemies such as Russia or China.

The results of a CIA investigation released earlier this year show that the agency found no evidence of state actor involvement in the approximately 1,000 cases it investigated, but said it was still investigating two dozen unexplained cases.

Those familiar with the matter said that the draft rule of the State Department is expected to be open for comment 30 days in advance, which will become the final rule in a process coordinated with the Office of Management and Budget.

The rule is expected to have eligibility criteria, with the exact amount of fees yet to be finalized, sources said.

The State Department declined to comment on the payments, but said Havana law requires the company to release the terms of its implementation. “More details on that process can be provided soon,” a department spokesman said.

Victims and lawmakers have complained that US agencies are not taking the disease seriously enough.

In November, Secretary of State Anthony Blingen appointed senior diplomat Jonathan Moore to chair the agency’s task force on the issue. “I will not leave any stone unturned to stop these incidents as soon as possible,” he promised.