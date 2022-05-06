The best road trip of 2022: traveling through Oceania

Oceania is one of the most fascinating regions in the world, but not exactly close to home. It’s a long flight to get there, although traveling to New Zealand or Australia should definitely be on your to-do list. And you should definitely make time for it and save a lot for it. The road trip is the best way to discover Australia. Get ready for an absolute dream trip!

Travel to Australia

Australia is the sixth largest country in the world and has around 25 million inhabitants. What few people know is not Sydney, but Canberra the capital of Australia. The country is surrounded by the sea, but also has beautiful forests, an impressive “outback” and bustling cities. It is also nice to delve into history and take cultural trips here, because in this region, too, it is an interesting travel destination. Almost all major Australian cities are located on the coast. Sydney is a world-class glamorous city, while Melbourne is truly a city of art and nightlife. But Adelaide and Brisbane are also recommended. They are not very far from each other and therefore you have to make choices: will it be the east coast, the south coast or will you take a very long trip and discover everything?

Take a road trip

Discover Australia better by doing a road trip. Here you will find the longest highway in the world: Highway 1, a highway no less than 14,500 kilometers long. You can drive from the city of Perth to Sydney via this highway.

For a trip through Australia you really have to take the time. You can see a lot in a few weeks, but it’s even better to stay there for a few months.

The only way to get to Australia is to fly. There are no direct flights from the Netherlands yet. Because of this, the best flight to australia by stopping in a country in Asia or the Middle East. You can immediately fly or visit another destination first. Either way, the long journey is worth it!