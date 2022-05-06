The best road trip of 2022: traveling through Oceania
Oceania is one of the most fascinating regions in the world, but not exactly close to home. It’s a long flight to get there, although traveling to New Zealand or Australia should definitely be on your to-do list. And you should definitely make time for it and save a lot for it. The road trip is the best way to discover Australia. Get ready for an absolute dream trip!
Travel to Australia
Australia is the sixth largest country in the world and has around 25 million inhabitants. What few people know is not Sydney, but Canberra the capital of Australia. The country is surrounded by the sea, but also has beautiful forests, an impressive “outback” and bustling cities. It is also nice to delve into history and take cultural trips here, because in this region, too, it is an interesting travel destination. Almost all major Australian cities are located on the coast. Sydney is a world-class glamorous city, while Melbourne is truly a city of art and nightlife. But Adelaide and Brisbane are also recommended. They are not very far from each other and therefore you have to make choices: will it be the east coast, the south coast or will you take a very long trip and discover everything?
Take a road trip
Discover Australia better by doing a road trip. Here you will find the longest highway in the world: Highway 1, a highway no less than 14,500 kilometers long. You can drive from the city of Perth to Sydney via this highway.
For a trip through Australia you really have to take the time. You can see a lot in a few weeks, but it’s even better to stay there for a few months.
The only way to get to Australia is to fly. There are no direct flights from the Netherlands yet. Because of this, the best flight to australia by stopping in a country in Asia or the Middle East. You can immediately fly or visit another destination first. Either way, the long journey is worth it!
Useful information
If you are going to have an unforgettable trip to Australia, it is always good to have some general knowledge about the routes in Australia. For example, it is not customary to tip in restaurants, taxis and hotels. In many cases, the service charge is already charged on the receipt, making tipping unnecessary. In general, life in Australia is slightly more expensive than in the Netherlands. Payment is also made with Australian dollars and this is of course possible to change direction, good to watch. It is therefore wise to check this before your trip, so as not to be faced with any surprises.
And the most important thing to know when you go on a road trip: in Australia you drive on the left. If you’ve never done this before, it might sound a bit exciting, but you’ll get used to it right away.
Also remember that you need to apply for a visa. It is best to do this online before departure. This allows you to stay 3 months in Australia and thus discover many beautiful things in this very special country! What are you waiting for?
