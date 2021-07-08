Volvo Cars sold 380,757 new cars in the first half of 2021. This is 41 percent more than in the first six months of last year. In June, Volvo sales rose 11 percent to 68,224 cars.

The increase in the various regions of the world were being almost identical. For example, Volvo cars in Europe with 166.822 cars were 35 percent, 45 percent growth in China, with 95.252 cars, the United States has increased by nearly 47 percent to more than 63.754 cars. In June, Europe’s growth weakened to just one percent, while China’s growth was lower than the previous month with ten percent.

Refill

The new plug-in hybrid drive volvos the quarter with full power or recharge the line belongs. So the share of recharge models was almost 150 percent higher than the first half of 2020. Also, the SUVs XC40, XC60 and XC90 work well with the Swedish brand.

