The best documentaries on Netflix in October 2022 – Netflix France

The tenth month of the year is almost over. It’s been a month with quite a few new titles on Netflix. Also a series of new documentaries. We rounded up the best documentaries on Netflix in October 2022. Do you disagree with our list? Please vote for your best songs of october 2022.

The mole

We all know Wie Is de Mol in the Netherlands, of course, but the program is not (or was not) so popular abroad. In the United States, however, they are trying to breathe new life into the concept with the arrival of The Mole. The concept is the same as in our country: twelve candidates go to a place (in this case Australia) where they must carry out various missions whose goal is to collect as much money as possible in the kitty. participants however, is the Mole and has the task of putting an end to it Curious about all the candidates of The Mole? Then check out this article!

28 haunted days

It’s almost Halloween and 28 Days Haunted is taking advantage of it! In this reality series, three teams each spend 28 days in some of the most haunted places in America for a paranormal experience based on the theories of Ed and Lorraine Warren. And of course, you know them from the terrifying films The Conjuring and the Amityville Horror series. But these ghost hunters lived well, both from 1926 to 2006 (Ed) and from 1926 to 2019 (Lorraine)!

Conversations with a Killer: The Tapes of Jeffrey Dahmer

When Milwaukee PD walked into 31-year-old Jeffrey Dahmer’s apartment in July 1991, they found something unimaginable: a freezer full of human heads, skulls, bones and other remains in various states of decomposition. Soon Dahmer confessed to sixteen murders in Wisconsin and another in Ohio in 1978, as well as multiple unimaginable acts of necrophilia and cannibalism.

