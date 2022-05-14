The best DJs at Stadsfeest – Stedendriehoek

APELDOORN – On Saturday May 14, “the biggest 25+ party in the central Netherlands” will return to the Orpheus Theater in Apeldoorn. The Stadsfeest is known for its relaxed atmosphere and strong DJ lineup and attracts audiences from all over the Netherlands.

For fans of dance classics and tasty dance hits, two celebrities will perform: Olympic judoka and popular TV presenter Dennis van der Geest and Jeroen Post (known from TMF and De Alleskunner VIPS, among others). DJ Marco and Bruze D’Angelo will assist them professionally. This room is always a big recognition party.

None other than deejays House Roog and Yves Eaux play on the big stage. Here you dance to the hottest tracks from the international club scene. Tickets are on sale via the website www.hetstadsfeest.nl

Melodic and dreamy

Paul Darey came from Ibiza, Ozzy Sahin from England and Columbus/Ohio in the USA, MC Jay Davi will make his European debut tonight. DJ Natarcia has the honor of starting the evening with his wonderful groovy sound.

On this edition, there’s even a third stage for lovers of melodic, dreamy dance music. For this, the charming DJ Yazz will come from Ibiza and will be assisted by LevyM, the number 1 Afrohouse DJ/producer in the Netherlands, and two legendary legends of progressive house: Harry Lemon8 and the cheerful Belgian Pedro Mercado.