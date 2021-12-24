The best camera smartphone of 2021

In the past, many people still had a camera, a “compact” copy or much larger, with a lens horn. Since the arrival of the smartphone, the first category has certainly almost died out and an SLR or system camera is really something for the amateur. This makes sense, because you can now take excellent photos with a smartphone. Expensive models have multiple cameras with different perspectives. Of course, the small size is still a drag on the possibilities, but on the other hand, the best camera is the one you have with you, the saying goes. Additionally, manufacturers are incorporating advanced image processing that, for example, can extract a perfectly exposed night photo from a half-square-centimeter camera sensor, which would have seemed impossible there. has a decade.

Reason enough to pay attention to the camera performance of high-end smartphones. All 2021 devices are in stores now, so we can take stock. Which smartphone do you take the best photos with?

Like Last year we have again set up a testing ground of six state-of-the-art devices from as many manufacturers. Apple, Google and Samsung are of course present with the iPhone 13 Pro, Pixel 6 Pro in Galaxy S21 Ultra. The three remaining positions are occupied by the OnePlus 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Pro in Sony Xperia 1 III. Xiaomi had a potential camera winner with the Mi 11 Ultra, but unfortunately this spring’s model has been out of stock for months. Huawei is also not participating this time; the P50 Pro, released in China since July, will not arrive in the Netherlands until 2022.

The prices of the devices tested range from 709 euros for the OnePlus 9 Pro to 1159 euros for the iPhone 13 Pro. You’re also paying over $ 1,000 for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, Xperia 1 III, and Pixel 6 Pro, although the latter is available overseas for around $ 900, slightly more than what you currently pay for the. OPPO Find X3 Pro.