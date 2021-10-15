“The baptism of Lilibet is not yet fixed”









© Marlieke van Marrewijk

Harry and Meghan: “Lilibet’s baptism is not yet fixed”





“So far these are just rumors,” said the Sussex spokesman.

Much has been said and written about the christening of Lilibet Diana, the daughter of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan. Will she get one? Royal baptism in Windsor? Or has there already been a small ceremony in California? A Sussex spokesperson ignores all speculation.

Windsor of California

Of initiates who publish information about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their family, contradict each other regularly lately. One claims the Sussexes are betting on a royal baptism in Windsor, England, the other claims that Lili will be baptized in a California Episcopal Church. The English newspaper Telegraph asked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for clarification and received a response from their spokesperson.

Speculation

“The plans are not yet finalized,” the spokesperson said. Any claim that a script is already ready in Windsor or Los Angeles is “mere speculation”. It seems like a tough decision for Harry and Meghan. Their new life is in the United States, but if Harry wants to have his family baptized, they would rather choose Windsor. In addition, Lili does not automatically belong to the Church of England, the church where all the British the royalty when baptized outside the UK. But if Harry and Meghan after their go out can still knock as a family for a royal tradition?









© Provided by Beau Monde

Family photo after Archie’s christening, 2019. Image: BrunoPress





Lili’s baptism will therefore remain shrouded in mystery for the time being – just like that of her grand-nephews and niece. The Queen has welcomed three more great-grandchildren this year in addition to the namesake Lilibet: Lucas Tindall, August Brooksbank and Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. It is not yet known when they will all be baptized, or if they may already be.