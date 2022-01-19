The Bamako community has reported the International Newmont Tsunami to its headquarters in Denver, Colorado, USA. According to the report, Newmont is causing a rift among expectations in the Suriname area. This company also does not abide by the agreements made.

One of the problems with the community is that Newmond Suriname’s management is trying to bribe people in the community, says Max Azalobi, expressing his dissatisfaction with Newmont’s work in the area.

The Pamuk community recently sent a letter to the Newmont Corporation in Denver informing them of the company’s operations in the Pamuk area.

Asalobi, one of the founders, says the trust negotiating for Pamaka’s interests should be sidelined because the foundation has gone so far as to approach Pamaka to the point of stifling growth. There is no pamphlet in terms of truth.

“Newmont wants a foundation that stands for the interests of the community to be sidelined, so there is no restriction on what it does or wants to do,” Asalobi said. What the community needs is for Newmont to dedicate itself to the deals that Suriname has made.

The board of directors of the Thai company in Denver said in a statement that it would contact the community to discuss concerns about Bamako’s traditional authority.

At every mining site, Newmond strives to build relationships based on respect. To do this, Newmont listens to the concerns of the people in the area and works with the community to solve problems. “We intend to do this in Suriname as well, listening to every concern raised in the letter and responding through the appropriate channels as soon as possible,” the Pama community responded to the letter.

