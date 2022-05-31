The Australian Labor Party won enough seats in the May 21 election to secure a majority in parliament. This was said by new Prime Minister Anthony Alban on Tuesday. It looks like Labor will get 76 seats, just enough for a majority. This number can increase to 77 seats. As a result, the party does not have to form a minority government.

“Australians have trusted us and with that comes a huge responsibility. A huge responsibility to deliver on our promises, promises for which we have a clear mandate as a majority government in parliament,” Alban said in a speech. televised.

He was sworn in as Australia’s new prime minister two days after Albania’s centre-left party won the general election. Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison quickly conceded defeat, but the final result is still awaited after ten days as the results were very close in some areas and many votes were cast by mail.

In three constituencies, the result was not yet known. Now that the votes have been counted in Macnamara, the constituency south of the city of Melbourne, Labor has the last seat needed for an absolute majority. There are now two seats to be allocated.

Since Labor now has a majority, the party does not have to negotiate with the other, mostly small, parties in the House of Representatives to pass legislation. The government still depends on the support of other parties in the Senate.

The Albanian will hold a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the composition of his cabinet. According to Australian media, he will announce this interpretation shortly after.