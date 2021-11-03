“The audience is younger and more diverse”









The results of the F1 Global Survey were announced ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Research shows that the Formula 1 audience is getting younger and more diverse and Stefano Domenicali, CEO and President of Formula 1, is very happy with this.

The survey was completed by 167,000 fans from 187 different countries. The average age of fans has dropped from 36 to 32 in four years, and the number of women taking the poll has doubled.

“I think the diversity and rejuvenation of the audience will allow us to enrich ourselves because we can get the attention of more people. This is really something that we have seen [gebeuren met] the effect of having the right language, history and tools that best suit the way the younger generation works and behaves. This is really something that we are going to encourage even more in this regard. ” said the Italian to Sports car.

The result is taken into account

The results of the survey will certainly influence the future of Formula 1. Domenicali has indicated that they will be looking at how they can make the Grand Prix even better for fans of different ages.

“This is something we are going to consider. We have big plans for the future. Hopefully COVID will be behind us soon so we can really feel the excitement physically on the track. But it’s good to see that the feeling that we have confirmed by this study. “