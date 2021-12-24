“The assistant security officers did not see that Pinas had taken pictures of the interior of the car”





In the case in which journalist Jason Pinas filed a complaint against the security guards of Vice President (VP) Brunswijk, an investigation has been opened by the Human Resources Investigation Department (OPZ). The investigation showed that three people, namely a police officer and two ex-members of the jungle commando, could be assigned the status of suspect for open assault; abuse; theft and destruction.

The three suspects said they did not see reporter Jason Pinas taking photos of the interior of the VP’s vehicle. They also admit that they did wrong and are ready to repair the damage and apologize to the journalist and the Suriname Journalists Association (SvJ).

Based on the above and the fact that the journalist suffered no injuries, the three suspects were released after questioning. The investigation into the present case is not yet complete, reports the Public Relations Unit of the Suriname Public Prosecutor’s Office.