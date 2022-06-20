They had to wait for him, but that’s how it was. The USA ladies finally booked their first victory of this Pro League season in their twelfth game. In Rotterdam, China were beaten 2-1 in the second mutual confrontation. The Belgians lost again after five matches, Raoul Ehren’s side losing 2-1 to England.

Alexandra Hammel’s goal from a corner two minutes into the third quarter gave America, last in the Pro League, the complete spoils against China on Sunday. Alyson Annan’s team had already taken the lead after six minutes. The day before, the victory (3-2) was for the Chinese team.

It was therefore the second victory in the Nations Cup of China led by Annan. Tomorrow (Tuesday, editor’s note) and Wednesday, the Chinese will meet the Orange Ladies in Rotterdam, followed by a double confrontation next weekend with Germany in Den Bosch.

The Argentine champions capped their Pro League campaign on Sunday with a 3-2 win over India, who earned a bonus point the day before after winning the penalty shootout. It was the third shootout loss for the South Americans, after two previous defeats against the Orange Women. Agustina Gorzelany scored four of Argentina’s six goals against India. In sixteen games, the corner specialist has scored twelve times and with that she leads the ranking of top scorers.

Belgium

The Belgian ladies got their revenge on Sunday with a 4-1 victory over England before the 2-1 loss the day before. In that first encounter, the Red Panthers always took the lead, but after the break England turned a deficit into a win thanks to goals from Tessa Howard and Grace Balsdon.

It meant the Belgians’ first defeat after four wins and one draw. A day later, Justine Rasir and Stephanie Vanden Borre each scored twice for the 4-1 win. The Belgian ladies will close the Pro League season this weekend with a diptych against the United States.

The Belgian men also won the second match against England (5-0). The first game was lost after taking penalties. The Red Lions had to manage in London without the injured Arthur van Doren and Loïck Luypaert. The Olympic champion and world champion ended the Pro League season in second place behind the winner from the Netherlands.

ladies

China – USA 3-2

21. Hong Li 1-0

22. Meng Yuang 2-0

50. Meng Yuang 3-0

51. Leah Crouse 3-1 (SC)

57. Megan Rodgers 3-2

India* – Argentina 3-3

4. Lalremsiami 1-0

22. Agustina Gorzelany 1-1 (c)

37. Agustina Gorzelany 1-2 (sb)

37. Gurjit Kaur 2-2 (s)

45. Agustina Gorzelany 2-3 (c)

51. Gurjit Kaur 3-3 (s)

*India win after penalty shootout (2-1)

England v Belgium 2-1

6. Michelle Struijk 0-1

42. Tessa Howard 1-1

51. Grace Balsdon 2-1 (SC)

China – USA 1-2

6. Ying Zhang 1-0 (SC)

14. Ashley Hoffman 1-1 (sb)

32. Alexandra Hammel 1-2 (s)

England v Belgium 1-4

12. Stephanie Vanden Borre 0-1

28. Justine Rasir 0-2

33. Stephanie Vanden Borre 0-3 (sc)

41. Tessa Howard 1-3

55. Justine Rasir 1-4

India -Argentina 2-3

23. Salima Tete 1-0

38. Delfina Thome 1-1

41. Eugenia Trichinetti 1-2 (sc)

43. Agustina Gorzelany 1-3 (c)

48. Deep Grace Ekka 2-3 (c)

Men

England* – Belgium 2-2

22. Did Calnan 1-0

31. Did Calnan 2-0

31. Arthur the Sloover 2-1

60. Alexander Hendrickx 2-2 (s)

*England win after penalties (3-0)

England v Belgium 0-5

9. Nicolas de Kerpel 0-1 (c)

40. Arthur the Sloover 0-2 (sc)

57. Alexander Hendrickx 0-3 (c)

59. Alexander Hendrickx 0-4 (c)

59. Nicolas de Kerpel 0-5

