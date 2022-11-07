The American jackpot of the jackpot does not fall, new luck Monday at 1.9 billion dollars | Abroad

The biggest jackpot ever in the United States did not fall on Saturday. The $1.6 billion Powerball lottery top prize hit an all-time high again. Monday’s draw is worth $1.9 billion.

The winning ticket had to contain the sets of numbers 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20. Sixteen contestants matched the first five numbers and will each receive $1 million. A ticket itself costs 2 dollars. The top prize is now extremely high as the jackpot has not gone down since August 3rd.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to the organization. The winner can have the money paid out over a period of 29 years, but can also choose to receive a large amount. In the latter case, $929 million will be paid.

So far, the biggest lottery win ever in the United States was $1.58 billion. This prize was awarded by Powerball in 2016, but three winners were then to share the main prize.

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: