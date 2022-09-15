The American Hollywood action star learns cinematic martial arts in Sint-Job (Brecht)

Madam Cynthia Rothrock, it may not mean anything to you, was one of the most important actresses in fight movies of the 80s and 90s, along with Michelle Yeoh. His Facebook fan page has about 10,000 members, which isn’t too bad, but if you type his name on YouTube, you’ll see a series of movie scenes that have often been viewed over a million times. in the world, judging by the reviews mainly. by greedy men.

The Het Veen dojo in Sint-Job where JP Van Vré has his school. — © rr

Rothrock has starred in over sixty films. At 65, she divides her attention between the theater in Hollywood and the seminars she gives all over the world. What Bruce Lee, John Woo and Wong Kar-wai are to male martial arts icons, Cynthia Rothrock is to women. In 2016, she was the first female martial artist to be inducted into the prestigious International Sports Hall of Fame by Arnold Swarzenegger and Robert Goldman.

She has done countless covers. — © rr

How IMAF, whose head office is in Massenhoven, was able to attract him for a training course in Sint-Job, or all places? “I have quite good contacts with her,” says Jean-Pierre Van Vré de Sint-Antonius, who has had his own school for 32 years and who is also a much sought-after teacher abroad. “I knew she was on tour doing internships in Europe and that she had to be in Germany. The training day takes place at my own defense school in the sports hall of Het Veen, which is beautifully decorated in an oriental style. All ages can participate, but you will have to be quite sharp, because at 65, Cynthia Rothrock is still very enthusiastic and agile. She does one more without blinking big gap or tap his foot on your head before you know it. We take enough breaks, but those who are a little slower can also come as a spectator.

© rr

What differentiates an introduction to film combat from an ordinary seminar? “Of course, there’s a lot of acting. Cynthia herself lived in Hong Kong for a while. She has dual American and Chinese citizenship. She is very popular as a teacher.

Jean-Pierre Van Vré, Patrick Mees, Kris Teunen, Mohamed Amhaoul and Koen Entbroukx of Imaf in front of a banner of actress and American karate champion Cynthia Rothrock. — © rr

To reiterate her status, the queen of martial arts is even a character from mortal combat, a well-known video game. “Cynthia Rothrock is technically very strong. She was five-time world karate champion in kata and weapons between 1981 and 1985 and holds the black belt in various disciplines such as taekwondo,” explains Van Vré.

China O’Brien’s two films with Richard Norton were her most famous. — © rr

It was a scout from the Hong Kong film studio Golden Harvest who, in 1985, was looking for a successor to Bruce Lee in the United States, who offered him a contract for his first film: Police assassins, in which she co-starred with action star Michelle Yeoh. His most famous films are the two China O’Brienfilms in 1990 and 1991. She was also possibly the first white actor not to play the villain in a Hong Kong film and the first woman on the cover of a karate magazine.

Cynthia Rothrock is still incredibly agile. — © rr

It was the ultimate dream of the IMAF to suddenly bring Jean-Claude Van Damme, who knows Cynthia Rothrock, to Sint-Job. “His parents live in Knokke and he often visits them. But it didn’t work,” says Jean-Pierre Van Vré.

Those who want to experience the unforgettable Film Fight Seminar can visit the gym at Camping Het Veen on Eekhoornlaan 1 in Sint-Job-In-‘t-Goor on September 17. IMAF members pay 30 euros, non-members 40 euros. The day begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until 4:30 p.m.

Register via imaf-belgium.beor [email protected] or 0475-31.12.22