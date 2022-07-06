The American couple are among the fastest in the world in women’s drag

Caleb and Justine took 1 minute and 7 seconds on the course. One second slower than world champions Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland. But they have another chance: their victory in Wisconsin allows them to compete for the national title.

fear of falling

So far, they’ve already won cash prizes and Justine’s weight in beer. What is this weight, it remains a secret. The duo dares to reveal the secret of their success: practice, practice and practice again.

“We did quite a bit of work in the garden after looking around to make sure no one could see us. And we watched videos from other races to see what grip works best,” Caleb said. Justine adds: “I was especially afraid of falling, I didn’t want to.”