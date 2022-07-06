The American couple are among the fastest in the world in women’s drag
You can’t think of it as a sport. So is the toting of women. Originally from Finland, but also practiced in the United States. The World Cup takes place every October, but last Monday there was a preliminary round in Wisconsin.
And there, Caleb and Justine Roesler emerged victorious. The concept is simple: do an obstacle course with your wife on your back. The track is 253 meters long and the woman must weigh at least 49 kilos. By the way, being married is optional.
Caleb and Justine took 1 minute and 7 seconds on the course. One second slower than world champions Taisto Miettinen and Katja Kovanen from Finland. But they have another chance: their victory in Wisconsin allows them to compete for the national title.
fear of falling
So far, they’ve already won cash prizes and Justine’s weight in beer. What is this weight, it remains a secret. The duo dares to reveal the secret of their success: practice, practice and practice again.
“We did quite a bit of work in the garden after looking around to make sure no one could see us. And we watched videos from other races to see what grip works best,” Caleb said. Justine adds: “I was especially afraid of falling, I didn’t want to.”
