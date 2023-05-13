The AI ​​chatbot Claude can “read” an entire book in 1 minute

Claude now has a so-called “pop-up window” of around 75,000 words, reports Anthropogenic. This pop-up is, so to speak, the chatbot’s short-term memory, an additional piece of ready-to-use knowledge that the chatbot can draw on top of the previously trained knowledge of artificial intelligence.

An example: Claudius for example, can “read” an entire book in less than a minute, then talk about every aspect of the book in simple language. This is useful when analyzing all kinds of texts, but also during conversations. Anyone who has a longer conversation with a chatbot will notice after a number of questions that the beginning is already lost. The chatbot then forgets what was discussed at the beginning of the conversation, which can lead to a circular conversation.