The activists were arrested by the Hong Kong police

Hong Kong police have arrested eight people, including activists and artists, ahead of the 34th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing. Police said they were involved in acts of arson and disturbing public peace.

Tiananmen activists Kwan Chun-bang (L) and Lau Ka-yee (R) hold papers with the word fasting and they plan to fast for a day to mark the 34th anniversary of China’s crackdown on Tiananmen Square. The entrance to Hong Kong’s Victoria Park as part of their memorial service on Saturday, June 3, 2023. The couple was picked up by the police shortly after. ( ANP / Associated Press / Kanis Leung )

The bloody crackdown on student protests in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 was highly sensitive to the Communist rulers. For decades, Hong Kong was the only Chinese city to commemorate the massacre, which killed more than 1,000 students each year. Since the introduction of the National Security Act in 2020, it is prohibited and punishable by law.

On June 4, 1989, Chinese troops and tanks put a bloody end to peaceful protests in Tiananmen Square, ending a week-long wave of demonstrations for political change. For decades, before the 2020 ban, the annual candlelight vigil in Victoria Park attracted tens of thousands of people.

Also Read | Hong Kong launches mass trial against opposition parties

Victoria Park

Victoria Park has been cordoned off by metal barriers for the past three years, preventing vigils or other forms of commemoration, and yesterday a ‘home city fair’ was organized by pro-Beijing groups to promote products from the mainland. The exhibition will continue till tomorrow.

Heavy police security was deployed in and around Victoria Park yesterday. While an armored vehicle was parked in front of a shopping mall, officers stopped and searched people walking through the busy shopping area.

Also Read | Hong Kong businessman and activist Lai was sentenced to nearly six years in prison

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said in a statement that “the courage of those who died in Tiananmen Square cannot be forgotten.” “The United States will continue to advocate for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of people in China and around the world,” he added.