The action movie starring Liam Neeson is the most-watched Netflix movie right now

If an action movie starring Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne comes out on Netflix, you should definitely check it out. The rest of the Netherlands thinks the same about it. The ice road is the most watched film of the moment.

A few days away was the Swedish dystopian thriller black crab †Svart Krabba) is the most-watched movie on Netflix. Highly recommended, although a little depressing. At least this movie has now been overtaken by The ice road†

The Ice Road with Liam Neeson now on Netflix

The frigid action flick previously appeared on Netflix in the US in June 2021, and Dutch subscribers have been able to stream the film starring Liam Neeson since March 23, 2022. He plays a hapless ice road driver who braves terrain dangerous. Objective: Provide rescue equipment and rescue a team of miners trapped underground.

But the plot of The ice road it doesn’t matter to be honest. The thing is, action hero Liam Neeson stars in twenty nearly identical action movies and never disappoints. This Netflix movie is the umpteenth in a row.

Most viewed movie of the moment

The ice road doesn’t really look good on Rotten Tomatoes, we dare not even mention the score. But you shouldn’t watch that at all with those kinds of movies. You get action, Liam Neeson and Laurence Fishburne to boot. It makes sense that such an action movie would be the most-watched movie of the moment quite soon after its release. Look, and so on.

Other well-watched titles right now include the series Boy Top† Taboo† queen of the south and The Last Kingdom† Corn Bridgerton Season 2 of course takes the cake.

See all the movies and series that will be added to the streaming service in April 2022. The ice road is now to have on Netflix.