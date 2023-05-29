The 5 best Android apps and games of the week (#22 2023)

Designing a flyer, broadcasting live from your smartphone, and defeating enemies are all covered in this edition of the best Android apps and games of the week.

1. Canvas

Make a flyer, edit a photo or cut a video: you can sometimes do it on your smartphone. There are tons of separate apps for videos, collages, and photo editing, but Canva brings them all together in one app.

Canva’s basic plan is free. Here you will find various free videos, stickers, and templates that will help you design your poster, photo, or other creative statement. The software is clear and works very intuitively.

Canva: design, photography and video Cloth

2. World of Goo Remastered

Do you remember World of Goo? The 2008 game where you progress through levels with slimy balls that form towers and garlands? The game now has one remaster got for Android smartphones and is still exactly as we remember it.

Note: The game is only available to people with a Netflix account. You can download the game from the Play Store, but it cannot be played without Netflix. Also make sure you are not sharing a Netflix account as this will cost you money.

World of Goo Remastered Netflix Inc.

3. X Recorder

Almost all new Android smartphones come with the built-in screen recording feature. For example, you can capture your favorite moment from a video game, or explain to your mother how she activates mobile data on her smartphone. You can also do this with XRecorder, but you can also edit and broadcast live videos.

Another advantage of XRecorder is that you can take screenshots from streaming services like Netflix and HBO Max. These apps usually don’t allow it, but with XRecorder they do. Want to know why it’s not possible? Then read our how-to article on taking screenshots with streaming services.

Screen Recorder – XRecorder InShot Inc.

4.Peglin

With Peglin, you go out to defeat your opponents. The puzzle-shaped ball game is packed power ups and special bullets to collect points and attack enemies. Play tactically and imagine your way through the different levels.

Peglin will be available on the Google Play Store from April 2023 and will be updated frequently. Good to know: with the free game, you get a third access to the game. Do you like it? Then you pay 7.99 for the whole game. Lots of fun!

Peglin – A Roguelike Pachinko Rescue Nexus Games

5. Hello

With Hello, you learn a language using artificial intelligence. Unlike Duolingo, for example, at Hallo you learn with personal teachers. These are AI bots that you will work with to refresh your language of choice.

The lessons are categorized into different themes, topics and difficulties and you will learn how to write, listen and speak. After completing a lesson, you will receive feedback on your performance. Held og lykke med at studere!

Hello – AI Language Learning Good morning

