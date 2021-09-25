The 3 seasons of Manifest will soon be available on Netflix

Manifesto was saved by Netflix! Now that the series is getting a fourth and final season from the streaming service, many viewers are wondering if seasons 1-3 will also be released in Belgium. In the meantime, a press release has made it clear that we will be playing the first three seasons of Manifesto can be expected online around the world in the coming months on the streaming service.

After all, Manifesto is getting Netflix’s fourth and final season

After months of uncertainty, word has finally come out: Manifest is getting a fourth and final season of Netflix! The news was first announced on “828 Day” (August 28) in a tweet from the streaming giant: “We couldn’t let a day pass as important as it is today. Manifesto will officially return for a super long fourth and final season, only on Netflix! This season will have no less than 20 episodes.

I couldn’t let a day pass as important as it is today. Manifest will officially be back for an oversized fourth and final season, only on Netflix! pic.twitter.com/HGns7vCvhX – Netflix (@netflix) August 28, 2021 MANIFEST RETURNS FOR SEASON 4! Netflix will be bringing back the television series for a fourth and final 20-episode season, which concludes the story of the passengers on Flight 828. # Happy828Day pic.twitter.com/k8EFVYlNe2 – Netflix Geek (@NetflixGeeked) August 28, 2021

Earlier we announced that the hit series will not be getting a fourth season from NBC. Sources have already said Variety that it is hoped that the series will be taken over by another company, which could prevent a possible resumption. Also, the hashtag #SaveManifesto fast trending and Netflix ultimately proved to be the lifeline.

Season 1-3 of Manifest will also be coming to Netflix in Belgium soon.

When Netflix “records” a series after it has been canceled by another television company, it becomes a Netflix Original. These series are typically shown worldwide on the streaming service, such as with Lucifer was the case. However, as of this writing, Manifest Season 1-3 is only available on Netflix in the United States.

The American site What’s new on Netflix however, received a press release, stating about the renewal appointment: “The deal also includes previous seasons of the Warner Bros. The series produced for television will be broadcast worldwide on Netflix in the coming months ”.

This way you can now watch the first three seasons of Manifest from Belgium

In Belgium, there is currently no Manifest streaming service, which means that this series cannot be seen in the Belgian offer of video on demand platforms such as Netflix, Disney + or Amazon Prime Video. However, you can already watch Manifest from Belgium with a very simple trick: a good VPN.

Read here for explanations and tips on how to use a VPN for Netflix. In short, it works very simply: a VPN is an anonymous internet connection that ensures your privacy is guaranteed. This allows you to set the location signal emitted by your device. Are you setting up your VPN for the United States? Then a website thinks you’re in the US and you can just watch Manifest accordingly. It works like this in a few simple steps:

Go to Surfshark (or another provider) and get a good VPN from just € 2 per month Set your location in the United States through the app Go directly to the Manifesto on the NBC website and start watching! ??

Series history, details and trailer

Montego Air flight 828 landed safely after a rather hectic routine flight. Passengers and crew are relieved when they touch the ground again. In a few hours spent in the air, the rest of the world has advanced five years. Friends, relatives and relatives who had lost hope and moved on with their lives are now faced with the fact that everyone on Flight 828 survived the alleged crash. The occupants of the flight get a second chance, but soon learn that this great mystery has serious consequences. It seems they are destined for great things.

Year: 2018

Type: Series

IMDb: 7.1 out of 35,000 votes

Duration: 4 seasons

Categories: Drama, Mystery, Science-Fiction

Maker: Jeff rake

To throw: Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis

To buy: View directly on Bol.com

To buy: View directly on MediaMarkt

To buy: View directly on Amazon.nl