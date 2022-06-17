The 2026 World Cup has sixteen host cities: eleven in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada | NOW

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be played in sixteen cities, including eleven in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada. FIFA announced this on Thursday evening (Dutch time) during a TV broadcast from New York.

The United States will host matches in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Seattle in the World Finals.

In Canada, football will be played in Toronto and Vancouver and Mexico will host World Cup matches in Guadalajara, Mexico City and Monterrey. The three home countries are automatically qualified for the tournament.

“We look forward to working with the host cities and hope to make this an unprecedented World Cup together. Also, it would be great if this becomes a breakthrough in our quest to really bring football to the world,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

It is a first for a World Cup to be organized by three countries. Moreover, in four years, 48 ​​countries will participate for the first time. In Qatar, there are still 32 this year. The countries are divided into sixteen groups of three countries in the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In 2026, the Orange team is normally managed by Ronald Koeman, who has signed a contract until the tournament included that year. Louis van Gaal will hand over to the former Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord defender after the World Cup in Qatar.