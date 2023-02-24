The 183-day rule only applies after emigration to the United States

If a Dutchman emigrates to the United States of America, he cannot invoke the 183-day regime with respect to the wages he received as a resident of the Netherlands.

In 2018, a man lives and works in the Netherlands from January 1 to June 17. During this period, he receives a salary of €26,118. On June 17, 2018, he emigrated from the Netherlands to the United States of America (US). In the period from June 17, 2018 to December 31, 2018, he receives €67,436 in salary from an American company. The Dutch tax authorities want to deduct €26,118 from the salary. But the man derives from the tax treaty between the Netherlands and the United States that the Netherlands does not have the right to tax. His justification is that he worked and lived in the United States for more than 182 days. He also claims to have declared all of his worldwide income in the United States.

Dutch salaries received as a resident of the Netherlands

However, the Gelderland District Court rules that the 183-day rule applies to employees who receive income from one country while residing in another country at the time. The time at which an employee files their income tax return is therefore irrelevant. The man received a salary of €26,118 during a period when he resided in the Netherlands. It cannot therefore invoke the treaty. Incidentally, the man does not make it plausible that the US tax authorities levied taxes on Dutch income. He also argues that the tax and customs administration wrongly refused the deduction of medical expenses. But he also does not make it plausible that he incurred these expenses before his emigration. The court declares the man’s appeal unfounded.

Deal: art. 16, second paragraph of the NL-US Treaty

Law: art. 2.1, first paragraph, part a And 7.8 Income Tax Act 2001

Source: District Court of Gelderland 14 February 2023 (published 21 February 2023), ECLI:NL:RBGEL:2023:703, AWB 21/650

In-depth course International Aspects of Payroll Tax

Hans de Vries, specialist in wage taxes, examines the international aspects of wage taxes. This includes attention to tax liability for non-Dutch resident employees, withholding tax obligation for non-Dutch employers, international social security, international aspects of the labor cost scheme and the 30% facility. Practical issues that play a role in payroll administration for cross-border employees are also addressed, and attention is given to wage distribution.