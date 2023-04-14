The 17,000 streetlights in the New Zealand capital will “fall”

What started with a dangerous lamppost has turned into a major headache in Wellington, the capital of New Zealand. The city’s 17,000 streetlights are unsafe and the municipality will therefore replace them.

‘Deadly’

The lamps, which weigh 11.2 kilos, are not mounted correctly. The problem appeared in 2018 and since then 17 lamps have fallen from the sky.

No one was injured, but the municipality has now called on residents to step up their alert and immediately report broken lamps. The council warned that falling lamps could be ‘deadly’ as one lamp weighs about the same as two bowling balls.