The 1 voor 12 Foundation comes to the aid of the children’s home in Coronie after a call for help





The children’s home ‘De Toekomst’ asked the president of the Stichting 1 voor 12, Louis Vismale, for help. The home is located in the Coronie district and currently accommodates 16 children. Due to Suriname’s poor financial situation, it is very difficult for the future to keep one’s head above water.

Between the ages of 1 and 12, there was a call for food and care items. Vismale immediately responded to the call for help from the house. On Tuesday, October 13, 2021, he visited ‘De Toekomst’ and, with the help of a contractor from Coronie, handed over the requested goods to the children’s home from 1 to 12 hours.

Joan Verwey-Creton, head of the Verwey children’s home, is delighted with Vismale’s visit. She is grateful from 1 to 12 for the help. Of the 16 children, 13 go to school. Each of them received a binder with school supplies from the president of 1 voor 12.

Vismale calls on the authorities to provide the home with the necessary support. De Toekomst last received food packages from the government in September 2020 via District Commissioner Maikel Winter.

De Toekomst takes care of abandoned children or children from single-parent families. The children’s home is not yet registered with the Ministry of Social Affairs and Housing (Sozavo). Verwey-Creton informs that the process for this has already started.