The problem is not nitrogen (N2) itself. The air we breathe in and out is made up of about 80% of this colorless, odorless gas. The problem lies in the nitrogen compounds: nitrogen oxides (NO and NO2) and ammonia (NH3). Nitrogen oxides are formed during combustion at high temperatures. So, for example, if you light a gas burner, nitrogen oxide is released. The biggest “culprits” are factories and engines. The other category, ammonia, comes mainly from agriculture, especially livestock.

For decades, warnings have been issued about the emission of too many of these nitrogen compounds. It mainly causes problems in nature. Indeed, nitrogen emissions can precipitate in nature reserves. There it causes acidification and eutrophication of the soil. Plant species that tolerate it poorly are replaced by plants that can tolerate it well, such as blackberries and nettles.

Because nitrogen-sensitive plants are under pressure, some plants disappear, but also animal species, such as insects and birds that depend on these plants. The ultimate consequences will be catastrophic. So doing nothing is not an option.

In addition, the reduction of nitrogen emissions is simply mandatory. According to European regulations, which the Netherlands cannot change or adapt, we are obliged to use the 162 officially designated nature reserves in our country (including the sixteen Zeeland Natura 2000 areas ) protect. Certain animal and plant species live in these areas that it has been agreed not to lose in Europe. They must therefore also be protected from the precipitation of nitrogen compounds.

“Devoted bacon guru. Award-winning explorer. Internet junkie. Web lover.”