That’s why we have to reduce nitrogen emissions, also in Zeeland
The problem is not nitrogen (N2) itself. The air we breathe in and out is made up of about 80% of this colorless, odorless gas. The problem lies in the nitrogen compounds: nitrogen oxides (NO and NO2) and ammonia (NH3). Nitrogen oxides are formed during combustion at high temperatures. So, for example, if you light a gas burner, nitrogen oxide is released. The biggest “culprits” are factories and engines. The other category, ammonia, comes mainly from agriculture, especially livestock.
For decades, warnings have been issued about the emission of too many of these nitrogen compounds. It mainly causes problems in nature. Indeed, nitrogen emissions can precipitate in nature reserves. There it causes acidification and eutrophication of the soil. Plant species that tolerate it poorly are replaced by plants that can tolerate it well, such as blackberries and nettles.
Because nitrogen-sensitive plants are under pressure, some plants disappear, but also animal species, such as insects and birds that depend on these plants. The ultimate consequences will be catastrophic. So doing nothing is not an option.
