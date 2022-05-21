Thansita from Thailand is looking for a warm home in or around Medemblik

COMMUNITY VIEW – At the end of August, dozens of exchange students from all over the world make their dream come true by immersing themselves in Dutch culture and customs for a while. Also Thansita from Thailand who will be spending her Dutch dream year in or around Medemblik. The exchange organization Travel Active is looking for an enthusiastic host family for her who would like to offer her a warm home until the summer holidays 2023.

Exchange in the Netherlands

Thansita participates in Travel Active’s High School Holland exchange program. This program offers foreign students the opportunity to become a real part of Dutch culture by offering them a home with a Dutch family and enabling them to attend secondary school here.

A cultural exchange is not only an adventure for foreign students. The host family also learns about the culture and knowledge that a foreign student brings! This way you don’t have to travel far to experience other cultures, traditions and languages, you can also bring the world into your home with a foreign student.

Who is Thansita?

Thansita is a 17-year-old girl from Thailand and is called Thanya by her family. She is active and enjoys doing activities with her friends like hiking, camping, or cooking. Other hobbies include drawing, reading and watching movies. She is particularly interested in animal documentaries. His ultimate goal is to travel a lot and thus discover different cultures. “In the Netherlands, I want to make new friends, try things I’ve never done and above all learn a lot from the experience!” Get to know Thansita better. Watch His profile on the Travel Active website.

Experiences

Thansita follows a group of adventurers who have already broadened their horizons in the Netherlands. Like Clara from Brazil and Willa from the United States. They have now completed their High School Holland year and had a great time here. “I really appreciate my exchange in the Netherlands and it is partly thanks to my host family. We do a lot of fun things together and I feel like part of their family,” Clara says.

American Willa says staying with a host family is a special and unique experience. “I experience real Dutch life up close. From the kitchen to cozy Friday nights on the couch. At the same time, my host family also learns a lot about my culture and customs. So it’s a real exchange.

Who offers Thansita a comfortable home in the Netherlands?

Young or old, a family with or without children? Anyone with good intentions can be a host family in the eyes of Travel Active.

During the exchange, the host family and the student are supervised by a so-called local coordinator. This supervisor is the mainstay of schoolchildren and host families. The local coordinator also helps to get acquainted with Dutch culture, for example by organizing local trips. Travel Active organizes events for students and host families, so that they can get to know each other and exchange experiences. The reception of a foreign student is done on a voluntary basis. The host family provides board and lodging. Other costs are the responsibility of the student or Travel Active.

Are you curious about Thansita, other foreign students and/or the High School Holland program? For more information please contact the High School Holland team at [email protected], call 085 222 4810 or visit the website: www.travelactive.nl/high-school-holland†