“We want the real story to be told in schools. It wasn’t pretty and we shouldn’t describe it too horribly in textbooks, but kids need to know what really happened during and after the premiere. Thanksgiving. “

According to the Wampanoags, the indigenous people who welcomed pilgrims from Europe 400 years ago, there were no turkeys. And no Indians with their hair on either. In fact, contrary to popular belief, the tribe was not even invited to this first harvest festival in 1621. When these religious refugees – they were persecuted in England – first celebrated Thanksgiving 400 years ago. years ago, things were very different from the celebrated family celebration. in the United States today.

For the Wampanoags, who have the pilgrim fathers This first year led to the start of the genocide, the occupation of their land and the erasure of their culture. What is a national holiday for the rest of America is the national day of mourning for the Wampanoags and other native tribes.

“We are the first people of this country. And remembering what happened can be painful. We are marginalized and erased. Sometimes we feel invisible. But we want to show people that we are still here, we don’t are not missing, ”said Herring Pond Wampanoag President Melissa Ferreti.