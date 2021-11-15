Thais protest against claim protesters want to overthrow monarchy

The Thai capital Bangkok has again demonstrated for the reform of the monarchy. Protesters reacted to a decision by the Thai Constitutional Court. He ruled on Wednesday that three protest leaders had called for the overthrow of the monarchy.

The demonstrators do not agree: they argue that the protest movement wants to implement democratic reforms. They took to the streets angry at the verdict. “Reforming is not the same as overthrowing,” one protest leader said in response to the verdict, writing Al Jazeera.

Protesters marched to the German Embassy. They did so because in Germany there is a villa that Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn often visits, much to the chagrin of the protesters. The king is said to have flown there again this week with a household of 250 and 30 poodles.

The police fired rubber bullets in Bangkok; at least three people were reportedly injured.

protest movement

The Thai people have been demonstrating for new elections and for reforms of the monarchy since August 2020. They are also demanding the resignation of Prime Minister and former army chief Prayuth, who came to power in 2014 after a coup.

The demonstration against the royal family is special: in Thailand, lèse-majesté faces a 15-year prison sentence. More than 150 people have been arrested for the protests since the protests began.