Teylingen and MEERGroen offer residents an ecological green space

Teylingen – Of Municipality of Teylingen has entered into a partnership with the MEERGroen Foundation. The aim is for the foundation, together with Teylingers, to manage more greenery in an ecological way. To announce this collaboration, Teylingen is making land available to plant wild bulbs and is participating in the Meer Bomen Nu campaign.

Wild bulbs at De Horsten

In De Horsten, next to the Ruine of Teylingen, the municipality provides land for wild flowers. MEERGroen will place 40,000 naturalization bulbs in the lawns and there is also room for 10,000 bulbs in the forest plantation stock.

NO Trees Now in Teylingen

MEERGroen also works with Urgenda and Caring Farmers on Meer Bomen Nu. Their goal is to donate 1 million trees. More Trees Now collects excess young shrubs and trees in nature and other areas and then donates them. In this way, young trees and shrubs are preserved, they capture CO2 and biodiversity is increased.

Teylingen is participating in this action by designating harvesting sites with young trees and shrubs and by building a crossroads of trees on the old Menneweg dump. This is where the saplings are temporarily placed until they are donated. When more is known about the tree harvest day in January, the Municipality of Teylingen will let the local media know.

Do you also want to participate?

Would you also like to help improve biodiversity in Teylingen? You can help plant the bulbs in the Horsten on Tuesday December 14th between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Let us know in advance that you are coming via: [email protected]

Work group

We are looking for volunteers for the harvest of young trees in January and future long-term MEERGroen projects. Would you like to participate in the “MEERGroen in Teylingen” working group? Then you can let us know through the above email address.

Greener

The foundation is launching initiatives across the Netherlands to promote ecological management. With around 1,000 volunteers, the foundation now takes care of 40 projects on 160 hectares of land.