Texas man who killed five neighbors has already been deported four times | Abroad

The man suspected of shooting five neighbors last Friday because they complained about noise pollution has already been deported four times in the past by the US Immigration Service. Francisco Oropeza, 38, from Mexico, is still on the run from police.

As early as March 2009, Oropeza was first told by the immigration service that he was not allowed to stay in the United States, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced on Monday. He then crossed the border again in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016, according to ICE.

Oropeza was also convicted of drunk driving in Montgomery County, Texas in 2012 and sentenced to prison.

The search for the man is still ongoing, but police said on Monday the trail was at an impasse. “We have no idea where he is,” FBI agent Charge James Smith told reporters on Sunday. “At this point, we have no leads.”

Police have gone door to door with more than 250 officers since the shooting in an attempt to locate the shooter. A reward of $80,000 has now been offered for information leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Francisco Oropeza ©AP

