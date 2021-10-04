Texas best Moto rider for the seventh time

Frenchman Fabio Quartararo crossed the finish line in second, extending his lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the World Cup standings. With three grand prix to go, Quartararo (Yamaha) is 52 points ahead of the Italian. Bagnaia started from pole position on the Circuit of the Americas but finished the race in third place. The Ducati rider had won the last two races, in Aragon and San Marino, in pole position.