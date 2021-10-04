Texas best Moto rider for the seventh time
Spanish motorcycle rider Marc Marquez claimed his second MotoGP victory of the season. The six-time premier class world champion won the United States Grand Prix. Marquez immediately took the lead from third place on the grid and led to the victory in his previously known dominant way. The Spaniard has been the best in Austin, Texas six times in a row from 2013 to 2018.
Frenchman Fabio Quartararo crossed the finish line in second, extending his lead over Francesco Bagnaia in the World Cup standings. With three grand prix to go, Quartararo (Yamaha) is 52 points ahead of the Italian. Bagnaia started from pole position on the Circuit of the Americas but finished the race in third place. The Ducati rider had won the last two races, in Aragon and San Marino, in pole position.
Marquéz missed last season in MotoGP with a broken arm. The 28-year-old Spaniard made his comeback in April. The Honda rider, who has a total of eight world titles to his name, has had a mixed season. Marquez triumphed last summer at the Sachsenring in Germany. He does not play any significant role in the battle for the world title.
“Introvert. Avid gamer. Wannabe beer advocate. Subtly charming zombie junkie. Social media trailblazer. Web scholar.”