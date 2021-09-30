Texas bans abortion after six weeks pregnant
The law was signed today by Republican Governor Greg Abbott. There is only one exception for medical emergencies.
Citizens can also prosecute anyone involved in an illegal abortion. In addition to doctors, these are, for example, people who bring a pregnant woman to an abortion clinic or pay for an abortion, US media report.
“Our Creator gave us the right to life, but millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” the governor said before signing. “In Texas, we are working to save these lives.”
Similar laws
Similar laws have already been enacted in a dozen states where the Republican Party is in power. These are adopted with the aim of overturning a historic decision of 1973.
The Supreme Court then guaranteed in the Roe v Wade case that women have the right to terminate their pregnancies. In many parts of the United States, abortion is allowed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.
The law is expected to come into effect in Texas from September. Anti-abortion laws in other states, although signed earlier, are not yet in force.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, an organization that works for abortion, the implementation of these laws is blocked by lawsuits.
