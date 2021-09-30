Texas bans abortion after six weeks pregnant

“Our Creator gave us the right to life, but millions of children lose their right to life every year because of abortion,” the governor said before signing. “In Texas, we are working to save these lives.”

Similar laws

Similar laws have already been enacted in a dozen states where the Republican Party is in power. These are adopted with the aim of overturning a historic decision of 1973.

The Supreme Court then guaranteed in the Roe v Wade case that women have the right to terminate their pregnancies. In many parts of the United States, abortion is allowed within the first 24 weeks of pregnancy.