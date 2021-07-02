Test capacity too low? This festival organizer himself brings a few tables and it’s arranged

“data-revoke =” “>

Dijkmans has learned in recent days that there is no free time in Goes to take a test. This test is necessary to access a festival, event or dance this weekend. “At first I was very angry,” says Dijkmans, “We attended this beach volleyball event with all the volunteers, and now it turns out that only 200 of the 500 visitors could come, because Goes was full.” Many visitors did not want to go to Middelburg, where there were still a few places available, and certainly not in Terneuzen.

Simple solution

Rather than giving up, Dijkmans contacted Hestia, the company responsible for testing the access locations. “And the problem was very easy to solve,” says Dijkmans with a laugh, “They were running out of screens and tables there, so I went to bring them in. It doubled the capacity, because they could use more testers. “

By placing the additional screens, Dijkmans not only saves its own event, but also the Pure Nature festival in Wolphaartsdijk. This encountered the same problem. For Dijkmans, this is a signal for the organization of access tests and the municipalities of Zeeland for the period to come: “I think they should better coordinate the festivals and other events to come, so that a capacity sufficient is organized. This is brand new, but it would be a shame if other organizers had this problem as well. “

Hestia could not be reached for comment today.

Read also :