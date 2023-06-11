Tesla seeks suppliers and customers in Mexico | Economy

11 jun 2023 om 11:55Update: 6 uur geleden

Tesla is looking for local parts suppliers in Mexico. The American electric car maker is gearing up to build its first factory in the country. The company is also looking for Mexican nationals to buy cars.

“There are many opportunities for suppliers of components for combustion cars to switch to electric,” said Eugenio Grandio, who has been appointed by Tesla to oversee construction of a plant in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, this weekend in Mexico.

This is Tesla’s first factory south of the US border. The construction is part of Tesla boss Elon Musk’s plans to expand global production. Tesla was previously reported to be allocating 4.6 billion euros for the new location. BMW and General Motors are planning to invest in the production of electric cars in Mexico.

Plug trucks, soon to be manufactured in Mexico, are still mainly aimed at the American, European and Asian markets. Grandio said “the way is clear” for the transition to electric cars. The US, Europe and China have introduced regulations such as restrictions on the sale of combustion engine vehicles or tax cuts for electric driving.