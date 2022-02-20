And it is dangerous for pedestrians. Judged National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Traffic Controller. For example, they can’t hear a car approaching.

Not fun anymore

Electric cars are needed in the United States to make the sound of slow driving, so that pedestrians can hear it as the vehicle approaches. So Tesla has been installing speakers on the exterior of the car since 2019.

But if Tesla had not used this feature for anything else it would not be Tesla. Following the software update in 2020, drivers will not only be able to play the alarm sound, but also a Different soundsNot only when their Tesla is parked, but also while driving.

That joke is now restrained, of course to the displeasure of CEO Elon Musk: