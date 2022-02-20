Tesla needs to adjust the function to goat plating and ford sounds
And it is dangerous for pedestrians. Judged National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Traffic Controller. For example, they can’t hear a car approaching.
Not fun anymore
Electric cars are needed in the United States to make the sound of slow driving, so that pedestrians can hear it as the vehicle approaches. So Tesla has been installing speakers on the exterior of the car since 2019.
But if Tesla had not used this feature for anything else it would not be Tesla. Following the software update in 2020, drivers will not only be able to play the alarm sound, but also a Different soundsNot only when their Tesla is parked, but also while driving.
That joke is now restrained, of course to the displeasure of CEO Elon Musk:
Tesla will update the relevant models (including the Model X and Model Y) next week. As a result, other sounds can only be played when the car is parked.
The supervisor closely monitors
This is Tesla’s fourth major software update in two weeks. For example, in early February, there were more than 800,000 cars whose alarm signal did not sound when the engine was running, but the driver was not yet wearing a seat belt.
A few days ago, Tesla pulled out a controversial feature from a trial version of its self-driving software. This feature allowed cars to slow down through the intersection with the stop sign when no other traffic was coming.
