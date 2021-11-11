Darrell Meekcom, recently diagnosed with multisystem atrophy that kills nerve cells in certain areas of the brain, dropped his pants in his van last Friday on mobile radar in the English town of Kidderminster.

He’s been caught on several occasions by these cameras for minor speeding violations – like driving at 35 kilometers per hour in a 30 km / h zone – so he thought his pose was an “appropriate” choice. . But the funny action ended in a brutal arrest.

The garden gate has sunk in

The man tells the BBC that within a short time six officers were at the door of his house. They asked if they could come in. When Meekcom refused, his garden gate was kicked in and the police threw him to the ground and handcuffed him.

Meekcom told officers he was terminally ill and had difficulty breathing. But the officers did not respond. In fact, he was also allegedly shot in the head.

He was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and exhibitionism. His wife filmed the “terrifying” incident.

Meekcom, who was not feeling well and went to the hospital after his release, said he reported the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is responsible for handling complaints against the police.

“I did not resist the arrest and find the answer completely unreasonable under the circumstances,” said the 55-year-old.

Dangerous driving

Police told the BBC that officers received a report of “indecent exposure” on Stourbridge Road around 1 p.m. on 5 November. In response, they visited Coley Close’s home with the intention of speaking to someone about the incident.

However, according to police, the situation unfolded differently, leading to an arrest on suspicion of indecent behavior and dangerous driving.

Police Superintendent Mark Colquhoun responds, “The incident was assessed at the time, including viewing of video material. I am satisfied that the officers took the appropriate action.

He continues: “The incident has lasted for about 38 minutes since arriving home, which makes it significantly longer than what appears on the video.”

The 55-year-old has been released on bail, Colquhoun said.